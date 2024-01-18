This weekend at the movies: Jan. 19, 2024

<strong>‘I.S.S.’</strong>

R, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station when a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Soon, the U.S. and Russian astronauts each receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. Starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Messina.

<strong>‘Founders Day’</strong>

R, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> A series of ominous murders rocks a small town just days before a heated mayoral election. As accusations fly and the threat of a masked killer darkens every corner, residents must race against time to uncover the truth. Starring Emilia McCarthy and Naomi Grace.

<strong>‘Mean Girls’</strong>

PG-13, 112 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/musical.</em> New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs. Starring Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice and Tina Fey.

<strong>‘The Beekeeper’</strong>

R, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Starring Jason Statham and Jeremy Irons.

<strong>‘The Book of Clarence’</strong>

PG-13, 136 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/drama/comedy.</em>

Streetwise but down-on-his-luck, Clarence is struggling to find a better life for his family, while fighting to free himself of debt. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out. Starring LaKeith Stanfield and Omar Sy.

<strong>‘Soul’</strong>

PG, 100 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Fantasy/comedy.</em> Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. A re-release of the 2020 Pixar film starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

<strong>‘Night Swim’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> Forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, former baseball player Ray Waller moves into a new house with his wife and two children. He hopes that the backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for himself. However, a dark secret from the home’s past soon unleashes a malevolent force that drags the family into the depths of inescapable terror. Starring Amélie Hoeferle, Kerry Condon and Wyatt Russell.

<strong>‘Migration’</strong>

PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/comedy.</em> A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City.

<strong>‘Anyone But You’</strong>

R, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/romance.</em> Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

<strong>‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/sci-fi/fantasy.</em> Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction. Starring Jason Momoa.

<strong>‘Wonka’</strong>

PG, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/comedy/family.</em> Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant.

<strong>‘The Boys in the Boat’</strong>

PG-13, 123 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Sports/drama.</em> During the height of the Great Depression, members of the rowing team at the University of Washington get thrust into the spotlight as they compete for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Starring Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton.