Celebrity travel shows: A very mixed bag

Hit the road with Aquaman? Max streams “On the Roam,” an eight-part travelogue hosted and narrated by Jason Momoa. Not confined to wanderlust, the host visits craftsmen, artists and musicians he counts as his personal heroes, among them motorcycle builders, Gibson guitar repair experts and photographers.

To call the show personal is an understatement. Momoa stars, occasionally directs and has executive produced “On the Roam.” The larger-than-life “Game of Thrones” star knows he dominates the small screen. “You’re either gonna be annoyed by me, or you’re gonna love it.” Fair enough.

The celebrity travel show has had a decidedly spotty record. While such fare clearly offers broader exposure for the already famous, that’s not always a good thing. I have been laughing at nearly everything Eugene Levy ever has done, dating back to his “SCTV” days. But his recent Apple TV+ series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” was humorless and, to use a word I never thought I’d associate with Levy, boring.

I had a similar reaction to “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” He’s been in too many good movies to mention. But as host of a travel series, he seemed decidedly smug and self-referential.

Both of those shows demonstrate even the funniest comedian and most refined actor needs a good script in order to rise to the occasion.

• Max also streams the second season of the Canadian import “Sort Of,” a tale of a young son of Pakistani immigrants navigating a gender transition and a series of odd jobs.

• Adult Swim celebrates one of its biggest stars with “Eric Andre Live Near Broadway” (11 p.m.).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A campus killing tests the boundaries of free speech on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A high-speed chase in Montana uncovers evidence of a missionary turned monster in the premiere of “Dateline: Unforgettable” (7 p.m., Oxygen, TV-14).

— A blessed event and an unspeakable horror on “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— The New Hampshire GOP primary debate (8 p.m., ABC).

— A period of adjustment for Stabler on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

The survey history “The Power of Film” (7 p.m., TCM) explores stories about unique characters and relationships. “The Big Lebowski” (8 p.m.) follows. This 1998 comedy sendup of film noir movies stars Jeff Bridges as The Dude, a man caught up in a case of mistaken identity that embroils him in an elaborate plot that distracts him from (one of) his true passions, his bowling nights spent with hapless buddies (John Goodman and Steve Buscemi). Produced by the Coen Brothers, it was seen as a confusing letdown after “Fargo” (1996) had been embraced as an instant classic. In the quarter-century since, it has emerged as the ultimate cult movie. A jukebox soundtrack features artists from Bob Dylan to Yma Sumac to Moondog.

SERIES NOTES

Georgie’s birthday date on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A personal pitch for business on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “SEAL Team” (CBS, TV-14): Jason’s steep climb (8 p.m.); loose nukes (9 p.m.) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Common and Steven Wright are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jacob Elordi, Ariana DeBose, BJ the Chicago Kid and Chloe on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Clive Owen, Isla Fisher, Robert Smigel and Rob Mitzner visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).