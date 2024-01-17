RANDALL: Electronic decluttering - Save computer space and create easier navigation

My son got married in October, and when they got the photo proofs back (all 847 of them), I wanted to load them onto my computer so I could see them well and put together a digital scrapbook for my memories of the wedding.

Professional wedding photographs are excessively <em>big</em> files. That is why they are so beautiful. I learned that very quickly when my computer said I was out of space and could not load anymore. Well actually, I did not load any at all onto my computer. I ended up having to load them all onto a flash drive and then attempted to use them, but that was <em>so</em> slow.

I realized it was time to look at my computer storage and see what was preventing me from downloading all these photos. My C drive was full — so full I saw the red line on it.

However, I saw my D drive had tons of space. My personal computer has a terabyte of data — if you do not know what that means, it means that is a whole heck of a lot of storage.

I started clearing out my C drive. I went into folders and sorted the contents by size. This made it easier for me to see what was taking up so much space.

I also realized I had multiple copies of videos that were big culprits. After cleaning up the large files, the red line went away. I also pointed my computer to start using the D drive with all the space on it. I was able to get all the wedding photos on there and now can start my scrapbook project.

During this computer decluttering, I also got a notice on my iPhone that I also was running out of space — when it rains it pours. My iPhone is old and has only 64 gigabytes.

The space was all taken up with pictures. Can you tell I really love pictures?

I did the same thing on my phone as I did on my computer. I sorted the files/photos by size and again realized it was videos that were hogging so much space. Once deleted, the iPhone stopped warning me about my lack of space.

Decluttering your inbox on your email is also an important thing to do. My dad recently returned home from an extended hospital rehab stay — 10 weeks total. When he logged into his email, he had close to 2,500 unread emails. When he started to delete them, he accidentally deleted them all. I tried to help him recover them, but he finally just said, “Well, if they are important, the person will send them again.”

I am not suggesting you delete all your inbox, but if it is overwhelming you, I would suggest you move your inbox into a folder. And gradually go through it and delete what you do not want or need, and the emails you need to keep, you can file.

My goal every day is to only have as many emails in my inbox as will fit on my screen. Anything more and I know it is time to delete some. Remember to unsubscribe from emails you no longer want to receive.

During the shopping season I subscribed to many companies so I could gain a discount or free shipping. Now that shopping season is over, I gradually will unsubscribe to the unwanted emails. I also make the same email files every year with the year in them so I can file the ones I want to keep.

Those files are named:

• 2024 — Travel

• 2024 — On-Line Orders

• 2024 — Theaters & Show

• 2024 — Taxes

• 2024 — Donations

• 2024 — Christmas

I think you can imagine what emails I store in each of these. Your common files might or might not match mine, but the idea is emails no longer are kept in your inbox but stored in a file, so it is much easier to find.