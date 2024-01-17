Community Calendar: Jan. 17-24

<strong>JAN. 17</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County TRIAD meeting</strong>

At 9:30 a.m. is the monthly TRIAD meeting, hosted by Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The meeting is held in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, and presentations are geared toward area seniors.

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force will be speaking during the meeting to educate attendees with current trends in auto theft. Representatives also will educate attendees in safety and security measures that can be taken to help prevent them from becoming victims of auto theft.

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional auto theft unit that covers Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Iroquois counties.

The event is free to attend, and snacks and beverages are provided. It’s open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers, and there is a chance to win prizes.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>Vet-to-Vet Cafe</strong>

All veterans are invited to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

<strong>» Register: 815-939-4141</strong>

<strong>Donate While You Dine — Let’s Ketchup</strong>

Those dining at Culver’s, 983 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais, will have the opportunity to enjoy their ButterBurger with a side of helping others. From 5-8 p.m., 10% of sales will be donated to Let’s Ketchup, an organization raising funds to offset lunch debts in Kankakee County schools.

Culver’s initiative, Donate While You Dine, allows the restaurant to partner with nonprofits in the community. On the nonprofit’s designated date, 10% of sales between 5-8 p.m. are donated. No flier or mention at checkout is needed, the donation is automatic.

<strong>» 815-614-3638</strong>

<strong>Key City Toastmasters open house</strong>

At 7 p.m. the Key City Toastmasters will host an open house to inform attendees of how Toastmasters can help improve public speaking and leadership skills.

The open house will be held at the Kankakee YMCA, 1075 N. Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, in the senior room. For those unable to attend in person, there is a Zoom option. Contact 815-935-1482 for the meeting login.

<strong>JAN. 19</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Network preps for January roundtable</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly networking roundtable.

The guest speaker will be Amy Kemp, CEO of Amy Kemp Inc. and certified habit finder coach, who will be discussing how to set boundaries. The theme is “A healthy boundary is not mean.”

<strong>Fish dinner in Onarga</strong>

From 4:30-7 p.m. at the Onarga American Legion Hall in Durham Park, Onarga, American Legion 551 will host a fish dinner featuring a menu of beer-battered fish, fries, baked beans, green beans and coleslaw. Drinks will be available for purchase.

The legion’s auxiliary will be selling slices of assorted pies.

<strong>JAN. 20</strong>

<strong>Winter Blues Grief Workshop</strong>

Beating the Winter Blues Grief Workshop is being held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. The cold, winter months contribute to isolation and can be especially difficult for those struggling with grief emotion.

This workshop is free and is intended for individuals ages 12 and older and will focus on dealing with winter sadness because of grief. Participants will learn valuable techniques such as meditation, self-care and refocus to help feel brighter during the cold, dark months of winter.

<strong>» Register: 815-939-4141</strong>

<strong>Kids’ DIY-U Workshop</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 860 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, kids can participate in a DIY toolbox workshop.

<strong>» Reservations: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/4xjzxezw" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4xjzxezw</a></strong>

<strong>Trivia Night and Meet the Candidates</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Head Up Here Bar, 1006 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the Central Committee Team will host a meet-and-greet event featuring local democratic candidates. There will be appetizers and a cash bar as well as trivia.

<strong>JAN. 21</strong>

<strong>3rd annual Boutique Warehouse Sale</strong>

At noon at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, 500 N. Cleveland Ave., Bradley, DressWell Boutique will team up with more than 20 other women’s clothing boutiques featuring styles from all seasons at warehouse prices. Food and beverage vendors will be on site.

<strong>JAN. 22</strong>

<strong>Cyndi’s Caregiver Class</strong>

From 6-8 p.m.is Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club at the Riverview Neighborhood House, 591 S. Elm St., Kankakee, and is for parents and caregivers with children in the emotional, behavioral and mental health systems in Kankakee County. This month’s crafts will be made with ping pong balls. The program is free, and registration is required.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/mrtbb376" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/mrtbb376</a></strong>

<strong>JAN. 24</strong>

<strong>Senior Bingo</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month, area senior citizens are invited to gather at Bird Park’s Quarry Building, 801 W. Station St., Kankakee, for games of bingo. The cost is $0.10 per card, per game. Coffee will be provided, and participants are allowed to bring snacks. The games are for ages 40 and older. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>Clove Alliance’s Combatting Familial Trafficking</strong>

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Clove Alliance invites community members to learn more about familial trafficking, a highly prevalent form of human trafficking, by attending an upcoming workshop.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Kankakee Community College. CEU and PD hours will be provided. The registration fee costs $10.

“Familial Trafficking is a hidden crime, happening within our local community. Almost half of identified cases of child trafficking begin with some family member involvement,” Clove Alliance said in a news release. “Attendees will explore actionable and empowering solutions to become more aware and responsive to familial trafficking.”

Featured speaker Alicia Ley serves as the Fellowship Program Manager at Survivor Alliance. Ley has spent more than a decade advocating for holistic, trauma-applied spaces to support survivors on their journey toward healing. Her passion for addressing systemic injustices and fighting for economic equity fuels her desire to unite survivors and allies in the anti-trafficking sector.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org/events" target="_blank">clovealliance.org/events</a></strong>

<strong>Jan. 30</strong>

<strong>How to Build Gut Health webinar</strong>

At noon on Facebook Live, Bri Mesenbring, of The Modern Nutritionist, will help viewers begin to understand how to build and support optimal gut health using foods.

This will be an intro to supporting gut health with food that covers: what constitutes good gut health, which foods help promote (or hurt) gut health, what lifestyle habits promote (or hurt) gut health and what you can do if you are just starting out on your journey to improve gut health.

<strong>» Webinar link: <a href="http://tinyurl.com/3653ykfs" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3653ykfs</a></strong>