Patinkin enjoys lighter fare in 'Death and Other Details'

Agatha Christie for the TikTok era, the new mystery “Death and Other Details” streams its first two episodes on Hulu today. Its setting is as classic as “Death on the Nile,” and its subject and theme similar to the forces that propel “Succession,” “White Lotus,” “The Menu,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Glass Onion”: a fascination with the odious rich and a vicarious desire to see them murdered.

Violett Beane (“The Flash”) stars as Imogene Scott, an alert woman sporting a blond bob that would not have been out of place in one of Christie’s 1920s drawing rooms. A century later, she’s the best friend to the wealthy Collier family who all but adopted her after the still-unsolved murder of her mother. She’s been invited on a yacht excursion and celebration of the patriarch’s retirement. Her best friend, Anna (Lauren Patten), expects to assume the reins from dear old Daddy. Anna is engaged to Leila (Pardis Seremi), an impossibly beautiful social media star who is also impossibly neurotic. Her fear of 5G keeps her locked in her stateroom (most of the time).

One boorish guest has the audacity to wear Hawaiian shirts to formal occasions and treat the help rather badly. So viewers won’t be surprised when he ends up murdered.

But when Imogene becomes the most likely suspect, she is forced to rely on the one man she hates most in the world: fading detective Rufus Coteworth (Mandy Patinkin), the man who promised young Imogene (Sophia Reid-Gantzert) he would solve her mother’s murder and then left her in the lurch.

• Paramount+ streams the documentary “June,” profiling country singer and songwriter June Carter Cash, the wife of Johnny Cash and a part of the Carter Family, the first family of country music.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Raised without their fathers, LeVar Burton and Wes Studi explore their family heritages on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• Dot prepares biscuits for an unexpected guest on the season finale of “Fargo” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek stars in the 1999 football drama “Varsity Blues” (9 p.m., TruTV, TV-14).

SERIES NOTES

Hackers put more than evidence at risk on “Night Court” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Celebrities play “Name That Tune” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Trey’s fancy plans break with an old tradition on “Extended Family” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Rob Lowe hosts “The Floor” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Nicki Minaj, Jeff Tweedy, Daniel Caesar and Taylor Tomlinson are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sofia Vergara, Eddie Izzard, Alaqua Cox and Bush on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Gayle King, Brian Cox and Da’Vine Joy Randolph visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).