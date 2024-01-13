New on the bookshelf: Jan. 13, 2024

<strong>A pair of strong characters dive in and out of trouble</strong>

Stephen Spotswood’s dynamic detective duo makes a welcome return in a fourth outing.

“Murder Crossed Her Mind” sees Lillian Pentecost, “the finest mind in New York City,” and trusty assistant Willowjean “Will” Parker taking on a fiendish missing-persons case. While investigating, both women are forced to embark on separate assignments to track down personal enemies intent on exploiting identities, sullying reputations and destroying lives.

One day in 1947, Will enters the Brooklyn brownstone she calls her office and home to discover her boss in consultation with old adversary Forest Whitsun, a prominent criminal defense attorney “and, by definition, a lying snake.” This time Whitsun is telling the truth. He informs the women that his friend Perseverance “Vera” Bodine has disappeared. A retired legal secretary in her late 70s, Vera was a recluse and a hoarder. She was also blessed with a prodigious memory, which made her a star employee at Boekbinder & Gimbal and a prize asset for the FBI. Did she know too much?

As ever, the proceedings are powered by Spotswood’s two well-drawn heroines. Bring on this pair’s next magical mystery.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune

<strong>Renner dives deep in ‘Gator Country’</strong>

By most measures, alligators are a conservation success story.

Plummeting toward extinction in the 1960s, they now number in the millions throughout Florida. If you live in the Sunshine State and pay any attention to your surroundings, you know that any body of water bigger than a bathtub is home to gators.

Although they are not the cuddliest of charismatic megafauna, they are the animal most identified with the state — the Florida Man of Florida critters.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to worry about. In her new book, “Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades,” journalist and Florida native Rebecca Renner tells the fascinating tale of alligator poaching, present and past.

Growing up in Central Florida, Renner had her first glimpse of an adult gator in the wild near her home when she was 7 years old. “This encounter would prove to be the beginning of a lifelong fascination with reptiles, especially alligators,” she writes.

She was teaching high school in her hometown in 2017 when she heard one of her students talk about something called Operation Alligator Thief. That led her to one of the main stories she tells in this book.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>‘Past Lying’ and the benefits of diving in, mid-series</strong>

I admit it.

Scottish crime novelist Val McDermid, one of a handful of writers whose work is characterized as Tartan Noir, has penned a bajillion books (more like 47) that comprise about as many series (five maybe?) and I had yet to read any. Not one. Until “Past Lying.”

It’s the seventh and most recent installment of the Karen Pirie series, which kicked off in 2003 with “The Distant Echo.” In “Past Lying,” Pirie is still with the Historic Cases Unit. She and her crew review cold cases out of Edinburgh, and when a connection is made between a recently deceased crime writer and a young woman who went missing the year before, they find themselves stymied by an unexpected turn of events, one that stalls the whole world: COVID and the pandemic shutdown.

Jumping into a crime series with the most recent volume probably doesn’t make the most sense. The downside is missing out on context, and that’s true for “Past Lying.” If nothing else, it’s worth a read for the Scottish slang, including “crack on,” which is exactly what I plan to do as I head back to the beginning of this “braw” series.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune