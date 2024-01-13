Library Life: Week of Jan. 14, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Puzzle Swap: Swap puzzles between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 20.

• Reading Challenge: Challenges for teens and adults continue during the month with chances to win prizes.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Lego Club: Meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for grades kindergarten through sixth.

• Introvert Happy Hour: At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can stop by to borrow a book and enjoy silent happy hour.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Jan. 25 is the deadline to sign up for Mobile DMV course coming to the Clifton Community Building on Feb. 2.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Reading Program: The program Reading Dragons begins Tuesday.

• Trivia Night: Starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Murder of a Sweet Old Lady” by Denise Swanson.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Author Program: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, author Katie Pommier-Pitts, a Certified Pediatric and Adult Sleep Consultant, will discuss her book “A Kids Book About Sleep.”

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Movie Day: At 11 a.m. Jan. 20, adults can enjoy a screening of “The Great Gatsby” (2013).

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22, writers can join to share their work for feedback.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: Join Ms. Jen for storytime at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Baby Time: At 10 a.m. Thursday, ages up to 2 can enjoy rhymes, songs and books.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Resurrection Walk” by Michael Connelly; “Unnatural Death” by Patricia Cornwell; “Watermaker’s Hand” by Jeffery Deaver.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544