KCHD offering free Narcan training to organizations

Concerns regarding overdoses — both locally and nationally — continue to increase. Also increasing is the knowledge of how to use Narcan in order to reverse an opioid overdose.

In recent years, the Kankakee County Health Department has made it a priority not only to make Narcan more accessible to the community but also to educate the community of its benefits.

Kankakee County Health Department’s Overdose Prevention Education & Narcan Training initiative seeks to decrease the county’s overdose deaths, as well as change the stigma surrounding addiction.

KCHD is offering free training and distribution to organizations in the Kankakee County community.

The health department will conduct an Opioid Overdose Reversal and Prevention training for all participants.

According to a news release from KCHD, naloxone (Narcan) is going to become like an AED/CPR/EpiPen in the realms of first aid.

“This epidemic encompasses all people, not just people with substance use issues,” said the release.

“A letter from the White House stated that there is no time to waste when responding to an overdose, and it is critical that youth and school personnel can access naloxone on school grounds during and after school.”

During the training, each participant will receive:

• An understanding of the opioid epidemic and addiction in Kankakee County and statewide.

• Instructions on how to use NARCAN® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray, the drug used to reverse opioid overdose.

• A free Narcan Kit that includes one 4mg dose of NARCAN ®, rubber gloves, Narcan quick guide and community substance use resource guides.

Contact KCHD at 815-802-9445 or <a href="mailto:lpetrakis@kankakeehealth.org" target="_blank">lpetrakis@kankakeehealth.org</a> for further information on training staff and/or educators as well as distributing valuable Naloxone/Narcan kits to have available. KCHD is at 2390 W. Station St. Kankakee.