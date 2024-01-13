Expungement, sealing program set for Feb. 15

From 3-5 p.m. Feb. 15 at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Project: Fresh Start — an initiative of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe in partnership with Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci — will host a Restorative Justice Expungement and Sealing Program with onsite employment opportunities.

The event is titled New Year, New Background.

Most misdemeanor and felony convictions are eligible for expungement or sealing. An individual’s last sentence must have been completed at least three years ago. Individuals are not eligible for expungement or sealing for convictions regarding DUI, sex crimes, traffic, domestic violence or animal abuse.

Those interested in attending must register by Jan. 31 at <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/expunge" target="_blank">k3sao.com/expunge</a>. There is no cost to attend, however, registration is required.

Another initative of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, in conjunction with Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, is the monthly TRIAD meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The meeting is held in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, and presentations are geared toward area seniors.

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force will be speaking during the meeting to educate attendees with current trends in auto theft. Representatives will also educate attendees in safety and security measures that can be taken to help prevent them from becoming victims of auto theft.

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional auto theft unit that covers Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Iroquois Counties.

The event is free to attend, and snacks and beverages are provided. It’s open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers and there is a chance to win prizes.

For questions and more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.