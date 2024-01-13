Citizen Spotlight 2023: Meet the year's 12 citizens

The Daily Journal’s Citizen Spotlight feature is a monthly article that allows a light to shine on an individual in the community who is doing incredible work with a story that needs to be told. Revisit the 12 Citizen Spotlights from 2023.

Longtime Kankakee County resident <strong>Marsha Hill</strong> reflected on her decades of involvement with Kankakee Valley Theatre Association ahead of the organization’s 60th anniversary in 2023. Hill has served in many roles, including actor and director.

<strong>Gloria Kennedy</strong> brings community programs together through her role as Duane Dean Behavioral Health’s program manager for violence prevention, and as president of the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce.

On March 1, 2023, the Bourbonnais Township Park District hosted a 100th birthday celebration for <strong>Francis</strong> <strong>DuVoisin</strong> on the grounds of Perry Farm, as DuVoisin’s family lived in the farmhouse from 1924 until 1988.

Since 2014, the Bourbonnais Township Park District has presented the Harry Burkhalter Volunteer of Year Award to a resident who goes above and beyond. For the year 2022, that resident was <strong>Larry Self</strong>, a go-to volunteer for the animals at Perry Farm.

During May’s Mental Health Awareness Month, <strong>Rachel LaGesse</strong>, Riverside Healthcare’s director of outpatient behavioral medicine, discussed the services offered by Riverside’s Pathways Outpatient Care in Bradley.

After working for 39 years as a social worker for the state of Illinois, <strong>Charleszetta Williams</strong> keeps her days busy by giving back to the community. She volunteers at the Kankakee YMCA, Catholic Charities and Morning Star Baptist Church.

Kankakee resident and a student at Western Illinois University, <strong>Kayla-Jonae Williams</strong>, suffered an unexpected stroke in February at age 21. After months of hospital stays and rehabilitation, the nursing student is committed to recovery.

<strong>Rita Maldonado,</strong> a family lawyer, recently achieved her dream of opening her own law office on Main Street in Manteno. Maldonado overcame a difficult childhood where her family had little resources.

With former employment with Kankakee School District 111 and the Kankakee Public Library, <strong>Johnnie Graham-Wicks</strong> is now serving as the director of Kankakee United and is actively working with youth to reduce violence.

For the last 32 years, area Catholic parishes have participated in Harvest Sunday — a food collection on the second Sunday of November that aids several local food pantries. For the last 32 years, <strong>Ken and Michelle Barrie</strong> have been working hard alongside this project.

Marine Corps veterans <strong>Jason Diaz</strong> and <strong>Kristen Rubio</strong> have quite a bit in common. Yet they never crossed paths until they both wound up involved in Project Headspace and Timing, a Manteno-based nonprofit working with veterans. Now, the duo is a core part of the organization.

A group of volunteers at <strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church</strong> was busy ahead of Christmas filling hand-made stockings with candy and other treats as they prepared to deliver 150 of them to the children and staff at the Kankakee YWCA. The remaining 50 were distributed to community members who are homebound or are in need.