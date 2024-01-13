A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The art of writing

When I first started at the Journal in November of 2020, I was still relatively new to Kankakee County. On a Saturday close to Christmas, I wandered around downtown Kankakee to familiarize myself with the businesses and the area.

One spot that quickly caught my eye was Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism. I decided to pop in and learn more about the space.

There I met the founder, Janice, and we chatted for more than an hour about the gallery and its artists.

In one of many examples of how small the world is, it turned out Janice’s and my paths have crossed before, as she had worked with my brother at his old school.

In our conversation, I told Janice about my new job and said if the gallery was ever interested in a workshop about writing that I would be happy to volunteer.

After a few years of talking about an eventual writing class, the workshop came to fruition this past week as I met with some of the gallery’s artists to talk about how to start or improve their artist biography.

Having never led a presentation on the mechanics of writing, I was a bit daunted in the days leading up to the workshop. Outside of the fears of “What if no one shows up?” or “What if it’s a boring presentation?” I had to come up with what the heck I was going to say.

Putting myself in the perspective of one of the artists, I thought about what I would want to learn from the presentation. First, why is a biography important?

We discussed how a bio can let the person looking at your art learn more about you and your interests and how that might relate to your work. It helps to add influences and interests to not only make a biography unique, but also to let the viewer know how those elements may have inspired your work.

We did a short fill-in-the-blank exercise of writing a bare-bones bio and then talked about the ways we could enhance it and tailor it to each artist.

The best part was the discussion with the group, as they asked questions or shared comments on aspects I hadn’t even considered. Though I might have led the presentation, I learned just as much.

It was fun doing something in the community that I was able to engage with other than as an observer. It’s easy as a reporter to forget that I’m a part of this community in more ways than just telling its story.

Presenting this workshop was an awesome way to kick off a new year, and I hope you’ve gotten to try something new in the first two weeks of 2024!