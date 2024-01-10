Merchant Street MusicFest to showcase wintersong this weekend

As the area prepares for more inches of snow and it seems as though warm weather is a lifetime away, Merchant Street MusicFest is offering a musical interlude for music fans eagerly awaiting the annual July festival.

In its first year, wintersong will be a day-long music event taking place in The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., between the Majestic Theater, Flanagan’s Irish Pub and The Lush Vine. Overseen by Merchant Street MusicFest, the event will serve as a mid-point between the summertime fest at the train depot.

The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and will run through the night with a variety of musical (and poetry) performances.

Starting things off at The Lush Vine (the newly opened wine bar inside the Majestic, where Stefari Cafe previously operated) at 3:30 p.m. is Amie Whittemore, who will be giving a poetry reading. The rest of the evening will feature musical performances: at 4:45 p.m. will be Todd Hazelrigg; at 5:45 p.m. will be Logan Miller; and at 7 p.m. will be Shelby Ryan.

In the basement of the Majestic is the newly opened Flanagan’s Irish Pub. Music will kick off there at 4:30 p.m. with John Till. At 5:30 p.m. will be The Simsons; at 6:30 p.m. will be Vaudevileins; at 8 p.m. will be The Cold Stares; at 9:30 p.m. will be DeeOhGee.

Inside the Majestic Theater, musical events start at 5 p.m. with Lupe Carroll and continue at 6 p.m. with OTNES; 7:15 p.m. with Nathan Graham; 8:30 p.m. with LowDown Brass Band.

Musical acts come from both the local region as well as around the country.

Pre-sale tickets cost $20 (if purchased before Saturday) and day-of tickets cost $25. For ticket information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3trzpUe" target="_blank">bit.ly/3trzpUe</a>.