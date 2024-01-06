Library Life: Week of Jan. 7, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Sip & Snip: At 2 p.m. Jan. 13, ages 18 and older can use this time to try out journaling. Materials provided. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Crafty Adults: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can enjoy crocheting. The class will start with a scarf to donate to those in need. Register online.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Jan. 25 is the deadline to sign up for Mobile DMV course coming to the Clifton Community Building on Feb. 2.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Star Stuff” by Rand Burkert; “A Very Inconvenient Scandal” by Jacquelyn Mitchard; “Alex Cross Must Die” by James Patterson.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: Meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Senior Social Hour: Meets at 9 a.m. Monday for casual conversation, socialization, light refreshments and fun activities. Registration encouraged.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Betrayal” by Phillip Margolin; “Inheritance” by Nora Roberts; “My Name is Barbara” by Barbara Streisand.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

Gilman-Danforth District Library: <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544