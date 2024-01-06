Lands and Hands Community Resources introduces The Purp. Project

Lands and Hands Community Resources is introducing The Purp. Project. This initiative aims to leverage simple, yet effective, methods to convey critical messages to the public.

The name was derived from the concept of seeing purple paint on trees or posts, which often indicates “No trespassing” or “No hunting.”

The principal criteria for the purple marks are specific. They should be located 3 feet to 5 feet from the ground and must be placed not more than 100 feet apart. Each mark should be at least 1 inch wide and 8 inches long. These strict parameters ensure the visibility and understanding of the sign, according to a news release from LHCR.

The team is volunteer-based. Roderic T. Hodge Jr. is the project manager and community-based security consultant/service provider. He can be reached at rthodgejr@gmail.com or 779- 240-2900.

“We firmly believe that The Purp. Project (2024) has the potential to revolutionize public communication methods,” Hodge wrote in the news release. “If you support our vision and would like to contribute, you can do so via our Cash App: $LHCR60958. Your financial aid will go a long way in helping us achieve this objective.”

Volunteers are being sought for the project and more information can be obtained by contacting Hodge.