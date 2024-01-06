5 photos from Project Headspace and Timing's care package project

To show appreciation for the police officers in Kankakee County, Project Headspace and Timing said “thank you” in the form of care packages.

Three hundred of them.

Thanks to what Peterson describes as “an amazing army of volunteers,” the group was able to build 300 care packages in less than an hour. The team gathered at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. in Manteno for the assembly.

The group held a Care Package Party on Dec. 28. The packages were delivered to each county police department the next morning.