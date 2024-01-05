The MLK Jr. Memorial Foundation preparing for several events

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The children's event with the MLK Foundation has been moved to February. </strong></em>

The start of the new year brings with it the return of the calendar holiday honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s date of observance is Jan. 15, which is King’s actual birthday.

The MLK Jr. Memorial Foundation committee is in the process of planning its annual events, including:

• A gospel concert at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee. Erron Smith and Robert Chapman will be recipients of the Coretta Scott King Lifetime Musical Award. Dr. Syreeta Jones Houston will be the Mistress of Ceremonies. Special guests will include Kyle Gerhardt (Miss Juneteenth) and Dorothy Roberson (Ms. Senior Illinois).

• The Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. Jan. 15 at Chalfant Hall, followed by the 10 a.m. Ecumenical Service at the College Church, where the speaker will be Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes of Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion. Carolyn Butler will be Mistress of Ceremonies. Thomas Jefferson Jones III, of Jones Funeral Services, will receive the MLK Lifetime Service Award.

The Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds go toward scholarships and cultural trips that include partnering with other community groups.

Committee members are: Dr. Patricia Polk, president; Dr. Cynthia Taylor; Mike O’Brien; Lori Gadbois; Carol Webber; Gloria Kennedy.