Mattea's Joy gears up for annual Princess Breakfast

The Kankakee Country Club will turn into a castle Feb. 24, as princesses from across the land turn up for breakfast.

The 3rd annual Mattea’s Joy Princess Breakfast is set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. The event is a fundraiser for Mattea’s Joy, a local nonprofit assisting families with sick and hospitalized children.

Volunteers attend the event dressed as princesses and mingle with the participating children and their parents. Mattea’s Joy held a Princess Casting in October to find volunteers to fill the roles of Jasmine, Elsa, Tiana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White and Merida.

Participants will feel like royalty while enjoying crafts, dancing, breakfast with a special chair for each attendee’s doll to sit beside them, story time with a princess and more.

Twirling on the dance floor beside the princesses is encouraged.

“It’s a perfect way to make some memories and feel the magic of having fun together,” Mattea’s Joy wrote in a social media post. “All of this joy will also allow us to continue bringing care, comfort and connection to families with hospitalized children through our work with Mattea’s Joy.”

The cost is $50 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and younger.

<strong>MATTEA’S JOY</strong>

Founded in 2010 by Jamie and Gary Freedlund, of Bourbonnais, Mattea’s Joy was created in honor of the Freedlunds’ daughter, Mattea Joy, who passed away just shy of 10 months.

After going through such a uniquely difficult situation, the parents opted to find a way to help others in similar shoes.

“Gary and I often describe it as a peek behind the curtain of what it’s like to be a parent bedside with a sick kid and what life looks like with a medically fragile child, which is unique,” Jamie said in a May interview with the Daily Journal.

“From her prenatal diagnosis when we knew she had health challenges to when she passed was exactly a year. We felt like we had this year of ‘OK, well we got this glimpse into what these challenges are for these families.’”

Jamie said that, while there is a lot of support from hospital staff, “there’s this universal sort of loneliness and disconnect, and people often don’t have someone in their life who has gone through something similar.”

Because of this, two months after Mattea’s passing, the Freedlunds began bringing dinners to families at Comer Children’s Hospital, where Mattea had received treatment.

“You can’t do a lot for someone with a sick kid, but you can show up and try to help them feel like ‘You’re not alone,’” said Jamie.

She remarked that the dinners were more than just dinner and were a way to reconnect with Comer staff who the family had grown close to during Mattea’s treatment. Eventually, this would inspire the family to create Mattea’s Joy.

Now, about 14 years after its creation — and after 13 years of the Freedlunds doing everything for the organization out of their home — Mattea’s Joy now has an office and volunteer space in Bourbonnais at 447 S. Main St.

The goal of the space is to further the charity’s three pillars: care, connection and community. It’s a space where people can volunteer to help with snack boxes, where families with sick children can come for support and where the community can learn more about the mission of Mattea’s Joy.