Live music this weekend: Jan. 3, 2024

John David Daily Band

John David Daily Band (Photo courtesy of John David Daily Band)

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s

open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Head Honchos</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 477 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Strips</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/ Susan Williams

and Glen Davis</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>