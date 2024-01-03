Live music this weekend: Jan. 3, 2024

<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt Shipley’s
open mic</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Head Honchos</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>John David Daily</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 477 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Strips</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam w/ Susan Williams
and Glen Davis</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>