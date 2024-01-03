Anthony Anderson hosts another 'new' musical game show

Fox goes to the “hidden celebrity” well once again. Produced by the makers of “The Masked Singer,” the new musical contest “We Are Family” (8 p.m., TV-PG) asks contestants and home viewers to watch a musical performance and then guess the famous person related to the singer. The bold-faced name is with them all the time but hidden behind a shrouded orb, not unlike the forbidding symbol of the Wizard of Oz that frightens the Cowardly Lion out of his wits. Just who is the person behind the digital curtain?

Just in case contestants can’t determine the mystery guest based on their relative’s vocal styling, visual clues containing puns and word associations also are flashed on the screen.

They are coached and cajoled by host Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), who spends a lot of time shouting over the din. And he’s not alone. In the spirit of the series, he’s joined by his mother, Doris Bowman, who doesn’t hold back from wisecracking commentary.

The premiere of “Family” arrives after the third season opener of “I Can See Your Voice” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG), another celebrity-studded musical guessing game.

During the course of this season, “Voice” will feature appearances by Dionne Warwick, Dwight Howard, Carnie Wilson, Montell Jordan, Jennie Garth, Lisa Ann Walter, Lauren Alaina, Nene Leakes, Thomas Lennon and Gavin DeGraw.

As the kids might say, things here are getting kind of “samey” on Fox.

Both “Family” and “Voice” arrive just a night after the debut of “The Floor,” hosted by Rob Lowe. It’s only January, but one gets the sense Fox as a network has begun to wither away. Take away game shows, its Sunday night animation block and any number of series hosted by Gordon Ramsay, and the pickings get rather slim. Hence, the game shows, once the province of afternoon TV.

Fox hardly is alone. The UPN has vanished. The WB-turned-CW is a shadow of itself. Many cable networks once known for original fare now merely are places to catch old movies or repeats of “NCIS” and “Law & Order.” Just last night, ABC aired three old episodes from the first season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which first streamed years ago. It’s a bewildering decision that undercuts what’s left of ABC’s identity. Or perhaps it’s just a reminder that ABC’s Disney+ streaming service essentially will devour Hulu in a couple of months, leaving us all more confused than ever.

Faced with streaming competition, many networks have fashioned a strategic retreat that is hard to distinguish from surrender. For an increasing number of viewers, the old broadcast schedule has begun to resemble an abandoned shopping mall. You kind of forgot why you stopped going there, but you know you won’t return.

• Proof that corporate identities and audiences’ relationships with studios can endure, TCM begins a month-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures, beginning with the 1934 comedy “It Happened One Night” (7 p.m., TV-PG), starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert.

Every Wednesday in January, TCM will showcase a notable Columbia picture, including “On the Waterfront” (Jan. 10) “Lawrence of Arabia” (Jan. 17) and “The Last Emperor” (Jan. 24).

