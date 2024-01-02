Community Calendar: Week of Jan. 2-8

<strong>Jan. 2</strong>

<strong>The Literary Spectrum Book Club </strong>

At 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rubber Rose Books & Print, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, will be the monthly meet up of The Literary Spectrum Book Club. Bring your own current read and dive into lively discussions where you can share your thoughts, book recommendations, and personal experiences in a warm and welcoming environment. The monthly meet up is through the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network.

<strong>Jan. 3</strong>

<strong>Splash Valley lifeguard hiring event</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Park District invites local lifeguards to apply for a position at Splash Valley Aquatic Park in Kankakee for the 2024 season. Open interviews are being held at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. For ages 15 and up.

Those applying are asked to bring two forms of ID with them to the interview. For more information, contact KVPD Facility Manager Zach Mullady at 815-939-1946, or by email at <a href="mailto:zmullady@kvpd.com" target="_blank">zmullady@kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>Jan. 6</strong>

<strong>Ice Valley’s Winter Fest</strong>

A special guest all the way from Australia will be joining Ice Valley Centre Ice Area’s annual Winter Fest. Bluey, the Blue Heeler dog from the kids’ cartoon of the same name, will be on the ice from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at KVPD’s Ice Valley, 1601 River Road, Kankakee.

Participants can take meet-and-greet photos with Bluey, spend time racing around the rink, then warm up with a hot cocoa bar and a craft lounge. Also available will be a free mini lesson for skaters as well as the opportunity to cheer on state champion skaters during a special performance. Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena celebrates U.S. Figure Skating’s National Skating Month each January with the annual Winter Fest event.

Now in its 23rd year, National Skating Month was created by U.S. Figure Skating and Learn to Skate USA to increase participation in and create enthusiasm for all ice sports. Tickets are $15 per person when purchased by Jan. 1 or are $18 per person the day of the event. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.icevalleycentre.com" target="_blank">icevalleycentre.com</a>.

<strong>Jan. 7</strong>

<strong>Hamilton Family Fundraiser</strong>

Starting at noon at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, there will be a fundraiser for Levi Hamilton, son of Pastor Andy and Elisha Hamilton. Levi recently had a brain tumor removed and the family has spent time up in Chicago while he recovers. This fundraiser with raffles and split-the-pot options will go toward Levi’s surgery and treatments.

<strong>Bingo at Bradley legion</strong>

At 1 p.m. at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be Sunday Funday Bingo for ages 13 and older. The cost is $10 for two cards and $3 for each additional card. There will be 10 regular games and three special games for cash prizes.