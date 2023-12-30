YIR: 2023 Year in Photos - Time is a funny thing

It’s funny to gather photos for our annual Year in Review.

I sift through the thousands of photos I’ve taken during the course of 365 days and reduce them into a handful of moments that summarize the time that has elapsed.

It’s funny for two reasons.

The first is that after the sifting, I only have about 50 images I’m pretty fond of, and from that, I have maybe 30 images I’m really proud of — ones that show emotion or document a special moment in time.

I won’t do the math, but that’s a pretty low percentage.

The second is that time is a funny thing.

It never feels like months have passed since working on stories from February or May.

It often feels like just yesterday I sat in someone’s living room to listen to their story or geared up in my raincoat and boots to capture a small-town parade on a rainy Saturday or ventured to the county fair in sweltering heat to hang out in the pig barns for the 4-H shows.

While the work I do can be labor-intensive and frequently includes the outdoor elements, I’m happy to report it’s still a labor I love.

I may spend 365 days working to get 30 great photos, but I feel grateful every day that I get to document this community — the one I grew up in and am part of now.

Percentages aside, I can always bet on that.