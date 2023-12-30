New on the bookshelf: Dec. 30, 2023

<strong>Novel’s Iranian characters struggle to be themselves</strong>

Iran’s notorious secret police, it seems, cannot police all of its country’s secrets.

In Salar Abdoh’s Tehran, a city more populous than New York City, the vagaries of the human heart create a surprisingly unbridled and nonconformist tableau against a backdrop most Westerners view as monolithic, repressive, theocratic. It’s a place marked by “unlikeliness and lies and contradictions and occasional transcendence.”

This is nicely demonstrated near the end of “A Nearby Country Called Love.” In a city park near a noisy street demonstration, a young protester has climbed a tree and set fire to her hijab. As police try to talk her down, old men play badminton a few yards away. Another time, two friends beat each other bloody, then dine together on a whole goat’s head.

Trying to make sense of it all is Issa, the central character of a novel with a lot on its mind. Issa grew up in a middle-class Tehran neighborhood, attached to both his macho father and gay brother. He did his compulsory military service and emigrated to New York, returning 10 years later.

For Issa, whose father and brother died years ago, his homeland is at once comforting and confounding.

— Claude Peck, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Same Bed Different Dream’? labyrinthine, entertaining</strong>

Ed Park’s labyrinthine latest, “Same Bed Different Dreams,” is an imperfect moonshot of a novel. Centered around the last century of Korean history, this rangy work of speculative fiction displays a vibrant creativity that is extremely impressive and impressively extreme.

The novel’s contemporary plot, in the fall of 2015, follows erstwhile Korean American author Soon Sheen who, after a night drinking with friends and colleagues, acquires an advance copy of a new novel by a “rabble-rousing South Korean poet” writing under the nom de plume Echo. That novel, titled “Same Bed, Different Dreams” (note the comma), comprises five “dreams” about the history of the Korean Provisional Government (KPG), a leadership-in-exile established in 1919 and disbanded — in the real-world timeline — after World War II ended. Between parenting his daughter Story and working at tech behemoth GLOAT, Sheen reads Echo and we read along with him.

These episodic dreams cover a lot of ground: the life of South Korea’s first president, Syngman Rhee, the Japanese takeover of Korea, the outbreak of the Korean War, the rise of Kim Il Sung, the cinephilia of Kim Jong Il and the founding of the Unification Church (colloquially known as the Moonies), among much more.

— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune

<strong>Memoirist should look closer at herself</strong>

I’m almost more interested in the parts of “Call You When I Land” I disliked than the parts I enjoyed. And they are inextricably linked.

Nikki Vargas’ memoir, organized around the travel writer/editor’s memorable trips, offers fascinating/maddening glimpses into the mind of a person who does not seem to understand how she’s coming off. It’s as if “Call You” describes the life of someone who has not spent much time reflecting on that life.

“Call You” definitely makes me want to read more of Vargas’ travel writing, which is more than just a list of things to do. She has smart ideas about how to make a trip mean something — she likes to mix the expected tourist stuff with weird coffee shops or karaoke bars — and she paints vivid pictures of the places she visits.

But Vargas, who is in her 30s, is not so deft when it comes to her own story, starting with the ethics of travel journalism. Occasionally, she notes she received a free trip from a travel council or hotel chain, for instance. Sketchy but, apparently, that’s how the travel biz works for some writers. But complaining about other writers who accept free trips, in the middle of one such trip, seems beyond the pale.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune