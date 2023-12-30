Library Life: Week of Dec. 31, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• New Year’s Move & Groove: At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, kids in grades third through sixth will learn movement exercises. Register online.

• Little Winter Wonderland: At 10 a.m. Thursday, kids 4 and younger can enjoy winter-themed hands-on learning and fun. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Paint Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and up will paint an 8x10 canvas for National Hot Tea Month. Register online.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Jan. 25 is the deadline to sign up for Mobile DMV course coming to the Clifton Community Building on Feb. 2.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Bilingual Storytime: At 6 p.m. Thursday, there will be bilingual story time followed by a craft.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Edge” by David Baldacci; “Resurrection Walk” by Michael Connelly; “The Ball at Versailles” by Danielle Steel.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Social Worker in the Library: Representatives from Aunt Martha’s will be available for assistance from 1-5 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Tech Help: From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, stop by with any tech questions related to smartphones or tablets.

• Family Movie Time: At 5 p.m. Thursday, families can gather for popcorn and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Winter Solstice” by Rosamunde Pilcher.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Her Hidden Amish Child” by Leigh Bale; “The Flower Quilter” by Mindy Steele; “Christmas Every Day” by Linda Byler.

