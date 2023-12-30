A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Year in review

And just like that, we’re standing on the precipice of 2023, watching as a new year comes at us with full force.

This time of year is an interesting one in the newsroom. It’s typically rather quiet, with government, schools, businesses and other organizations taking time off for the holiday, giving us little to report on.

It gives us the opportunity to put together the annual Year in Review that takes a look back at the year in the categories of news (Comings and Goings, Notable Deaths, Feel-Good Stories and Top Stories), photos and sports.

It never ceases to amaze me just how much fits into one year. It’s hard to narrow down the Top 10 or 15 for each category, as so much happens on even a hyper-local level.

As we sat down to discuss what stories should run (or, re-run) and what categories they should fall under, we quickly launched into a trip down memory lane.

New businesses have opened, some long-standing ones have closed their doors in retirement. People moved up the ranks within their organizations, we said goodbye to many key players in the region.

Every year, I volunteer to put together the Feel-Good Stories section. That’s my favorite aspect to reminisce on, and there are so many people who do good in this community.

Whenever I think about the concept of “doing good,” I’m reminded of the series finale of “Boy Meets World.” Mr. Feeny, who followed the show’s main characters throughout the course of their educational career, gives one last piece of wisdom.

“Believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good.”

Topanga, one of his longtime students, says, “Don’t you mean do well?”

“No,” Mr. Feeny says. “I mean, do good.”

I know that 2024 will have plenty of “do-good” moments in it, as this community always shows up to support.

I hope your 2024 is filled with the love and support of those close to you and I hope that it’s a year that you choose to do good.

As we count down the end of 2023, I look forward to a New Year’s Eve celebration with my friends. (Our chosen theme for this year is TV shows/TV movies from our childhood. Funnily, one of my friends is planning to dress as Mr. Feeny.)

I hope your celebration is a safe and memorable one. Happy New Year!