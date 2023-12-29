Kankakee native Larue M. Fitch releases fourth book, exploring Project-Based Learning

Kankakee native Larue M. Fitch has released his fourth self-published book, exploring the concept of Project-Based Learning. “Breaking the Education Code — Series 3: Integrating Project-Based Learning into the K-8 Curriculum: A Determined Approach” explores the power of Project-Based Learning as a dynamic pedagogical approach aligned with the principles of equitable education.

“In this work, I argue that PBL immerses students in real-world projects, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills that transcend socio-economic barriers,” Fitch said.

Project-Based Learning is a student-centric method that involves tackling real-world problems or projects, allowing students to apply their learning to authentic situations. This pedagogical approach not only cultivates critical thinking and problem-solving skills but also promotes collaboration — attributes that are indispensable for success in the contemporary workforce.

“Breaking the Education Code — Series 3” is available now on Amazon. Fitch also has published the first two books in the “Breaking the Education Code” series, as well as “Josiah Strong,” created in conjunction with his sons.

“I am passionate about contributing to the educational discourse, and I believe that the insights shared in my book could greatly benefit the Kankakee community,” Fitch said in an email.