Paging Mr. Herman! TCM recalls those we lost in 2023

For decades now, Turner Classic Movies has produced moving tributes to the stars, writers, producers, musicians and other personalities associated with films. In many ways, these short films shown between scheduled movies have surpassed the “In Memoriam” tribute film shown at each Academy Awards show.

Tonight, TCM presents a short festival showcasing films associated with those who left us in 2023.

The late Paul Reubens is recalled with the audaciously original 1985 comedy “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” (7 p.m., TV-PG). While it does not seem a likely TCM “classic” selection, it offers a sly satire of road movie conventions and even pokes fun at the idea Hollywood turns everything into Hollywood.

Years before “Seinfeld” spoofed the “fake”-looking NBC adaptation of its “show about nothing,” Pee-Wee and his friend, Dottie (E.G. Daily), attended the drive-in premiere of their story, in which they were portrayed by James Brolin and Morgan Fairchild.

At a time when so many male stand-up comedians were moving toward confessional despair and anger, Reubens’ alter ego was brave enough to double down on silly.

“Big Adventure” would pave the way for his ingenious Saturday morning CBS show, a kids’-show hallucination made for adults. Decades before Adult Swim catered to a certain “herbal” mentality, “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse” seemed custom made for the wake-and-bake crowd.

Seen about 40 years later, “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse” and “Big Adventure” were an explosion of 1980s culture. It merged a campy L.A. take on mid-20th-century retro clothes, hair and design with a very downtown post-punk New York aesthetic. Someone once described “Playhouse” as a B-52s album cover come to life, mirroring the kitschy post-modern approach of that Athens, Ga., band.

Pee-Wee was a “performance artist” at a time when everyone from David Letterman to Joe Isuzu to Max Headroom seemed to be performing at a winking remove from their characters. Even the president of the United States, a former movie star, appeared to be playing a role.

In addition to teaching silly viewers of all ages there was no basement in the Alamo, “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” introduced us to the wildly inventive director Tim Burton.

Well into the wee hours of Friday morning, TCM also recalls Melinda Dillon with the 1981 drama “Absence of Malice” (8:45 p.m., TV-14); Glenda Jackson in the 1971 romance “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (11 p.m., TV-MA); Treat Williams in the 1979 adaptation of “Hair” (1 a.m., TV-MA); Jane Birkin in the 1966 mystery “Blow-Up” (3:15 a.m., TV-MA) and low-budget auteur Bert I. Gordon with the 1965 teen musical/exploitation film “Village of the Giants” (5:15 a.m., TV-PG).

• With “Barbie” the biggest movie of the year, we can expect new doll- and toy-centric films in our future. Not one to let the pop-culture grass grow under its feet, Netflix streams the Japanese computer-animated kids’ comedy series “Pokemon Concierge,” featuring a character named Haru who makes sure the Pokemon characters are comfortable at their poolside hotel.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— A subway shooting on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— A pastry chef makes it to a gingerbread competition in “The Sweetest Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G) from 2017.

— The Browns host the Jets in Thursday Night Football (7:15 p.m., Prime Video).

— Bash’s immigration hearing does not go smoothly on “Transplant” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

An IRA soldier (Stephen Rea) becomes besotted with the lover (Jaye Davidson) of the British soldier (Forest Whitaker) he was assigned to murder in the 1992 drama “The Crying Game” (8 p.m., TMCX). Directed by Neil Jordan, the film’s popularity was enhanced by a warning not to reveal its surprise twist.

SERIES NOTES

Book smart on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Lego Masters” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Sam creates a podcast on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Ghosts UK” (CBS, TV-PG): a booking snafu (8 p.m.); an artifact sparks memories (8:30 p.m.) ... “Press Your Luck” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A botched mission puts the team in the hospital on “SEAL Team” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Kenan Thompson, Olivia Rodrigo and Evie Colbert visit “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Reba McEntire, Werner Herzog and Tom Odell drop by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).