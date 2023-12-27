Very Merry Coloring Contest winners named in Bourbonnais

Art abounds in Bourbonnais as the village has named the winners of the fourth annual Very Merry Coloring Contest, which was open to village residents of all ages and free to participate.

A total of 83 entries were received by the contest deadline of Dec. 18.

The following were named contest winners:

<strong>Ages 6 & under Category</strong>

• 1st Place: Brooks Vaughn

• 2nd Place: William Carroll

• 3rd Place: Jack Dudek

<strong>Merry Mention</strong>

• 4th Place: Kolton Olney

• 5th Place: Julia Jarvis

<strong>Ages 7-10 Category</strong>

• 1st Place: Delilah Degedh

• 2nd Place: Gavin Morrey

• 3rd Place: Ellie Regas

<strong>Merry Mention</strong>

• 4th Place: Payton Wehrmann

• 5th Place: Evelyn Tousignant

<strong>All Ages/Family Category</strong>

• 1st Place: Lupe Carroll

• 2nd Place: The Jones Family

• 3rd Place: Jordyn Johnson

<strong>Merry Mention</strong>

• 4th Place: Kylee Kothe

• 5th Place: Hunter Kuttler

<strong>Special Needs Category</strong>

• 1st Place: Nicole Wallace

“We would like to thank everyone for participating in this festive and free family activity,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a news release. “Congratulations to all, and thank you to the judges who had a difficult time selecting winners with the many talented artists here in Bourbonnais.”

Guest judges included Nikki Moore, of Little Me Studio; Amanda Belcher, of the Bourbonnais Public Library District; and Annie Scott, of the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Exploration Station.

First-place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card; second-place winners received a $50 Visa gift card; and third-place winners received a $25 Visa gift card. Prizes were made possible by the event sponsors, Aqua Illinois and Koehler Sports & Spinal Rehab.