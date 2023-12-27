Shaw Local

Pet of the Week: Dec. 27, 2023

Plum and Bergey

By Daily Journal staff report

Names: Plum and Bergey

Age: 6

My People and Place of Residence: Juliana and Peter Engel Storms, of Berwyn.

A Little Bit About Me: Plum and Bergey are a package deal. She picked him at an adoption event, and they have been together ever since. Bergey is more outgoing, so he helps Plum feel more secure around urban situations. Plum behaves perfectly, so she helps ground Bergey. The yoke of their friendship extends to neighbors.

Favorite Treat: Sweet potatoes.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Let’s stay outside all day and play!