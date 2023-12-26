Bluey to join Ice Valley's annual Winter Fest

KANKAKEE — A special guest all the way from Australia will be joining Ice Valley Centre Ice Area’s annual Winter Fest.

Bluey, the Blue Heeler dog from the kids’ cartoon of the same name, will be on the ice from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 6 at KVPD’s Ice Valley, 1601 River Road, Kankakee.

Participants can take meet-and-greet photos with Bluey, spend time racing around the rink, then warm up with a hot cocoa bar and a craft lounge. Also available will be a free mini lesson for skaters as well as the opportunity to cheer on state champion skaters during a special performance.

Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena celebrates U.S. Figure Skating’s National Skating Month each January with the annual Winter Fest event. Now in its 23rd year, National Skating Month was created by U.S. Figure Skating and Learn to Skate USA to increase participation in and create enthusiasm for all ice sports.

Tickets are $15 per person when purchased by Jan. 1 or are $18 per person the day of the event. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.icevalleycentre.com" target="_blank">icevalleycentre.com</a>.