Best Bets: Week of Jan. 8-16

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to weather, the Merchant Street Art Gallery event has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26; the children's event with the MLK Foundation has been moved to February. </strong></em>

<strong>Project Headspace and Timing events</strong>

From 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Subway, 922 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais, 50% of each purchase goes toward the Manteno-based veterans organization, Project Headspace and Timing. Mention the fundraiser to the cashier to participate.

For the next five weeks at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, PHAT hosts a free veteran axe-throwing league at Splitting Targets, 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee.

PHAT's Veteran-Peer Support Group meets from 7-9 p.m. every Monday at Guardian Concepts, 1292 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Dr. MLK Jr. Foundation events</strong>

The start of the new year brings with it the return of the calendar holiday honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s date of observance is Jan. 15, which is King’s actual birthday.

The MLK Jr. Memorial Foundation committee is in the process of planning its annual events, including:

• A gospel concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee. Erron Smith and Robert Chapman will be recipients of the Coretta Scott King Lifetime Musical Award. Dr. Syreeta Jones Houston will be the Mistress of Ceremonies. Special guests will include Kyle Gerhardt (Miss Juneteenth) and Dorothy Roberson (Ms. Senior Illinois).

• The Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at Chalfant Hall, followed by the 10 a.m. Ecumenical Service at the College Church, where the speaker will be Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes of Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion. Carolyn Butler will be Mistress of Ceremonies. Thomas Jefferson Jones III, of Jones Funeral Services, will receive the MLK Lifetime Service Award.

<strong>Favorites, Favorites & More Favorites</strong>

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 is the opening night for the new show at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The show will feature art inspired by favorite artists, musicians, shows and more, and will run through April 10.

<strong>Small Business Saturday Overstock</strong>

From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5998 E. Route 17, Kankakee, there will be a vendor fair featuring overstock items from Small Business Saturday. The event will be held on the second Saturday of each month during the winter. Items for sale include: model trains, epoxy tumblers, clothing, Scentsy, wooden ornaments, health and wellness products and more.

<strong>Jan. 11</strong>

<strong>American Legion Onarga bingo</strong>

Doors open at 6 p.m. for Let It Snow Bingo at the American Legion building at Durham Park in Onarga, 619 W. Lincoln Ave. At 6:30 p.m. begins an early-bird game. The progressive game is $225. Food will be available for purchase. The event is an effort of the American Legion Auxiliary, the American Legion, and Sons of the American Legion.

<strong>River Rock bingo</strong>

At 7 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, will be free bar bingo featuring 10 games and 10 prizes.

<strong> </strong>

As today's paper will be the last print edition for a Monday paper before moving to E-Edition-only on Mondays, the Community Calendar will be moved to Wednesdays (print and online) beginning Jan. 17. Due to space, Best Bets will be retired while the Community Calendar will continue.