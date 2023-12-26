Best Bets: Week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1

<strong>Celebrate the Noon Year</strong>

For kiddos, it can be tough to keep your eyes open past 7 p.m., let alone midnight. Because kids under 5 typically don’t get to celebrate the fun of New Year’s Eve with the midnight ball drop, the Bradley Public Library is offering an opportunity to celebrate at a more reasonable hour.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, kids ages 2-5 can gather at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, for the Noon Year. There will be snacks, stories, crafts and games. There will then be a countdown to noon where kids can celebrate a balloon drop.

Register online at <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>.

<strong>Dancing Through the Decades NYE Gala</strong>

The Kankakee County Historical Society invites the community to boogie into the new year by taking a dance through the decades.

Dancing Through the Decades, a New Year's Eve gala, will be held at the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees will go back in time to the year 1948 when South Pacific was selling out shows on Broadway and Polaroid cameras filled the shelves of major stores. The opening act for the evening is the Jazz Time Big Band, boasting of 17 musicians, steering the crowd toward the ‘80s. Closing the year and leading attendees into 2024 is the local band, Katzpa Jammas. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite decade as there will be prizes for "best-dressed."

Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a> or by calling 815-932-5279.

Ticket packages vary from $75 (general admission; includes live entertainment, one raffle ticket and buffet-style appetizers) to $250 (includes general admission for one, one drink ticket, dance lessons prior to event, name on KCHS' Stone Barn “Board of Supporters,” and reserved seating at the event) to $500 (includes general admission for two, two drink tickets, dance lessons prior to event, name on Stone Barn “Board of Supporters,” reserved seating at the event, ride to and from the event location, and dinner at Rigo’s Place at 6:30 p.m.).

A cash bar will be available. Transportation to and from the event will be available for all ticket holders. This service, provided by Reliable Limo, is included in the “Jive Bomber” ($500) ticket holder package, and can be added on to other packages by contacting the museum. Space for this service is limited.

This event is simultaneously acting as a major fundraiser for various costly preservation and restoration needs at the French Heritage Museum at the Old Stone Barn while celebrating 75 years of the Kankakee County Historical Society having a home at Governor Small Memorial Park.

<strong>Midnight Basketball</strong>

From 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at King Middle Grade School, 1440 IL-17, Kankakee, ages 14-24 are invited for Midnight Basketball. There is a maximum of 50 players and it is first come, first serve. Transportation is available and the event is organized by Kankakee Forgives.

Registration is required at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/32fpvabw" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/32fpvabw</a>.

<strong>New Year’s Eve Skate</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, enjoy a New Year’s Eve celebration in the daytime and on ice. The arena will be playing the top hits of 2023 and there will be cosmic lights.

Party hats and refreshments will be available. The cost is $8 per adult; for kids under 12 the cost is $6 and skate rental and skate walker is $5 each. Got to <a href="https://www.icevalleycentre.com" target="_blank">icevalleycentre.com</a> for more information.

<strong>Fresh Fridays Book Club</strong>

The Bourbonnais Public Library is collaborating with Utopia Shakes & Teas, 1230 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais, on a new book club. Fresh Fridays Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci. There will be menu items available related to the book.

<strong>Dec. 29 & Jan. 3</strong>

<strong>Splash Valley lifeguard hiring event</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Park District invites local lifeguards to apply for a position at Splash Valley Aquatic Park in Kankakee for the 2024 season. Open interviews are being held at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, from 1-3 p.m. Friday and from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 3. For ages 15 and up. Those applying are asked to bring two forms of ID with them to the interview. For more information, contact KVPD Facility Manager Zach Mullady at 815-939-1946, or by email at <a href="mailto:zmullady@kvpd.com" target="_blank">zmullady@kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>Dec. 31</strong>

<strong>Elvis NYE event</strong>

From 4-7 p.m. at Aroma Park American Legion, 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee, there will be an Elvis event featuring a performance by Landon James. There also will be an Italian Buffett for $15.