New on the bookshelf: Dec. 23, 2023

<strong>Haller, Bosch duet in ‘Resurrection Walk’</strong>

What’s this? Mickey Haller throwing himself into a pro bono case?

Mickey, the high-flying defense attorney whom readers first met in Michael Connelly’s 2005 novel “The Lincoln Lawyer,” has been pretty much the dictionary definition of a smooth hustler. His nickname comes from his practice of working out of a chauffeured Lincoln, traveling among Los Angeles’ far-flung courthouses so he could pack more cases into the day.

Mickey cultivates an image of success, wearing silk suits and treating his staff to pricey dinners. His smiling face is plastered on bus benches all over .LA. He’s a brilliant performer in court.

So why is he turning down $100,000 retainers from drug dealers to donate his time to helping a woman charged with killing her husband get out of prison?

As “Resurrection Walk” opens, Mickey has helped to free a wrongly convicted man, a case he was tipped to at the end of Connelly’s 2022 book, “Desert Star.”

It’s quite a change in attitude, but “Resurrection Walk” isn’t just about Mickey. As fans know, Haller is the younger half-brother of Connelly’s best-loved character, Harry Bosch.

As they battle through a case that grows increasingly dangerous, Bosch stops worrying and lets Mickey ride in the back. Bosch is still at the wheel.

<strong>‘Blood Sisters’ roars with mystery, danger</strong>

Syd Walker is an archaeologist with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. When a skull is discovered in Oklahoma with one of her old ID badges lodged in its mouth, she flies home to help identify the remains.

It’s a tantalizing plot point that effortlessly pulls us into this heartfelt story, with violence against Native American women at it center. Vanessa Lillie’s “Blood Sisters” aches with a pain that emanates from her personal experience and generational trauma.

When Lillie, a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, was just out of high school, two local teenagers, Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, went missing. Several decades later they still haven’t been found. The epidemic of violence against Native women is gaining more attention, and as we learn in this book, people fighting for these too-long-ignored victims are part of what is now known as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit movement.

Syd, like Lillie, is Cherokee and when the novel begins, she’s living in Rhode Island, far from the trauma she suffered as a teenager 15 years earlier in northeast Oklahoma. Her best friend Luna was murdered, and Syd and her sister Emma Lou escaped a similar fate when Syd shot and killed one of the attackers.

<strong>Regency romance, mystery meet in Riley novel</strong>

Lady Abigail Worthing rarely does what she’s told.

The Regency-era baroness who narrates Vanessa Riley’s “Murder in Drury Lane” has a privileged life — an elegant townhouse in Westminster with a full staff of servants, a doting godfather who is among London’s most powerful men, a lady of leisure’s social schedule. Some in her circle advise her to be content with that.

But Lady Worthing cannot resist a mystery. She loves nothing more than what she calls a puzzle, and Lord Duncan, the magistrate who oversees criminal investigations, has learned to welcome her assistance.

Lady Worthing also loves the theater. So when she attends a performance at the Drury Lane Theatre of “A Bold Stroke for a Wife” and it’s interrupted by the discovery of a freshly murdered body in a props storage room, she makes a beeline for the scene of the crime — despite a chorus of voices warning her it’s not her place because she’s a lady, because she’s a woman and because she’s Black.

“Murder in Drury Lane” is the second book in Riley’s series about Lady Worthing. Riley, who lives in Atlanta, took an unusual route to writing fiction, first earning a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.

