A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Festive life lessons

As a lifelong movie lover, one of my favorite parts of the Christmas season is watching movies of the holiday genre. Though there are some sad moments (the part in “It’s A Wonderful Life” where the pharmacist’s son dies and then he hits George Bailey’s bad ear always makes me tear up), these movies generally make the viewer happy, if not sappy (I’m looking at you, ending of “White Christmas”).

I’ve been thinking about various beloved Christmas films and the messages they convey, and I wanted to share life lessons I’ve learned through some of my favorite holiday flicks.

• I can’t take credit for uncovering the meaning of “It’s A Wonderful Life” because it’s spelled out right in the film: “No man is a failure who has friends.” Sometimes when I feel down about not doing or accomplishing enough, I stop and think about this quote because it reminds me that life isn’t just about working or succeeding but about loving and sharing.

• This is an obscure one, but as a kid I enjoyed the 1978 film, “Christmas Eve on Sesame Street.” (OK, maybe I’ve watched some of it as an adult, too; so what?) There’s a scene where a very sad instrumental arrangement of “Feliz Navidad” plays while Big Bird attempts to figure skate. Due to his size (and presumably lack of experience with ice skating), Big Bird keeps falling whenever trying to balance on the skates. A little girl is there to help Big Bird continue to get back up. Eventually, the yellow gentle giant finds his stride and the music picks up at a happier pace. This reminds me that, even in the face of failure, if you keep trying, you have a better chance of succeeding.

• Another obscure one, but what’s the fun of talking ad nauseum about the same rotation of Christmas movies that have been popular for years? My personal favorite Christmas film is “A Very Brady Christmas.” Much like every episode of “The Brady Bunch,” the holiday film based on the show teaches a lesson. The movie’s lesson is, if you’re willing to communicate with the ones you love, relationships can grow stronger.

• OK, here’s one everyone has likely seen. The 2003 hit “Elf” teaches viewers that it’s OK to be different. And it’s from those “different” people (or elves) that we can learn new things about ourselves.

I could go on but the bottom line is simple (and not just something to think about at Christmastime): if you’re kind to others, do good for others, and appreciate all you have, you’re bound to live a full life. Merry Christmas!