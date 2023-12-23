5 photos from Onarga Songs of the American Legion's pancake breakfast

The Onarga American Legion hall was a busy place Dec. 16. The entire Legion family pitched in to help the Onarga Sons of the American Legion Squadron #551 as they sponsored an annual event called Pancakes with Santa. Santa heard the wishes of more than 80 children.

Pictures were taken, candy canes given and Santa bags handed out to each child. Kids of all ages enjoyed pancakes, biscuits and gravy and scrambled eggs. Special guest, Detachment of Illinois Senior Vice Commander Rick Allen, stopped by to visit Santa and enjoy breakfast.