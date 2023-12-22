Busse and Rieck floral designer shares expertise with Kultivators

Though Christmas is just days away, it’s not too late for last-minute holiday decor tweaks. In the event it is too late, the following can give you something to think about for 2024 (take advantage of those post-holiday clearance sales!)

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club held its annual Christmas party Dec. 14 at the Kankakee Country Club. The program was presented by Becky Williams, 42-year floral designer with Busse and Rieck. Williams, of Kankakee, described five arrangements she made, including how they were constructed, what flowers and other materials were used and general care to keep them fresh.

Williams shared the following recommendations for holiday design:

• She likes using vintage containers and said, “What’s old is new again.”

• Be sure to hide your mechanics. When using foam, floral tape and other items for your design, be sure they do not show.

• Making a grid of floral tape on the top of your container helps stabilize the florals to hold their design, as well as stabilize your arrangement if you are transporting it.

• If using candles, and they need to be freshened up to remove scratches or discoloration, rub them gently with a piece of tulle or old pantyhose.

• Incorporate natural items to add interest. She likes to use a variety of different textures of evergreen, as well as bark, pinecones and more.

• When using cut poinsettias, put them in a separate container of water first to let all the milky substance drain out before you add it to your arrangement. It will keep your water clearer.

• Change the water in your container frequently, adding Floralife to help your flowers last longer. Avoid having any leaves or other foliage in the water, as it will deteriorate quickly and add bacteria to your water.