Pet of the Week: Dec. 20, 2023

Name: Penny

Age: 1

My People and Place of Residence: Bouck family, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: Penny loves to play with her favorite red ball — all day, 24/7. She’s a great soccer goalie. She loves to be outside in the sunshine sunbathing and barking at nothing. She loves to meet new people and will bring you a toy when you come in the house. She loves to sleep under the covers. She’s very smart and loves to give kisses.

Favorite Treat: Dr. Becker’s Beef Bites.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I want a pup cup!