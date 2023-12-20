New Movie Releases: Dec. 22, 2023

<strong>‘Migration’</strong>

PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/comedy.</em> A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City.

<strong>‘Anyone But You’</strong>

R, 104 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/romance.</em> Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

<strong>‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/sci-fi/fantasy.</em> Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

<strong>‘The Iron Claw’</strong>

R, 130 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

<strong>‘Wonka’</strong>

PG, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> Adventure/comedy/family.

<strong>‘Trolls Band Together’</strong>

PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> Animation/musical.

<strong>‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’</strong>

PG-13, 165 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> Action/adventure.