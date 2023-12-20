Greek gods come to life in 'Percy Jackson'

A very old and familiar tale gets a makeover in the mythic adventure series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” streaming today on Disney+. When we first meet Percy (Walker Scobell), he’s basically a crazy, mixed-up kid. He’s at the bottom of the social ladder at his fancy prep school and often picked on by his peers.

He’s what you might call a dreamer, given to visions of dragons and monsters on New York’s mean streets. This gets him sent to the principal’s office and even a psychiatrist.

Of course, we eventually learn Percy isn’t having the vivid hallucinations of a budding psychotic. He’s actually a demigod, descended from his regular ol’ mom and a Greek god she met on the beach — on Long Island, of all places.

Percy’s hero’s journey first takes him to a kind of summer camp/Hogwarts for those descended from Olympians. He discovers his friend, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), is some kind of satyr, and a beloved teacher is really a centaur.

This being a Disney production, “Percy” blends the mythic awe of monster fighting with the wise-cracking patter of precocious tweendom.

The pilot episode ladles on a lot of needless explanations. How depressed is Percy’s mortal mom (Virginia Kull)? She’s the kind of person who sits out on the fire escape in a rainstorm listening to Adele. She’s got a good reason. She’s married to a rude slob whom she chose only because his bad hygiene masks her son’s demigodly aroma. Makes sense, I guess.

• After its theatrical release, Netflix streams the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro,” starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

• The voices of Josh Gad and Kristen Bell animate “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Pluto gets goofy in the 2022 special “Mickey Saves Christmas” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-G).

• “Christmas at the Opry” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

— “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) glances back at its most illuminating moments.

— “CMA Country Christmas” (9 p.m., ABC, r TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

A decadent family facing bankruptcy takes in a has-been actor (Joseph Schildkraut) during the holidays in a charitable pose made only to impress a possible wealthy benefactor in the 1945 holiday comedy “The Cheaters” (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-G). Similar to a lot of low-budget movies that fell into public domain (including “It’s a Wonderful Life”) from the 1950s forward, this film was shown in heavy rotation as a TV movie repeat, particularly around Christmastime. Billie Burke (“The Wizard of Oz”) also stars.

SERIES NOTES

A winner emerges on the season finale of “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Four perform on the season finale of “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Chloe Flower & the Roots on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Adam Driver and Gary Gulman visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).