Florence Stove this year's Kankakee Model Railroad Club train

It is a crossroads of Kankakee history.

Make that a cross-rails of Kankakee history.

For each Christmas season, the Kankakee Model Railroad Club stocks an HO-scale railroad car themed to a Kankakee area business. This year’s car is the Florence Stove Company. It is an ivory boxcar, with a green representation of a Florence Gas Range. There is black lettering, with KMRC 1929. That stands for Kankakee Model Railroad Club and 1929, the year Florence Stove bought the EZ-Way Stove Works.

In 1957 Florence expanded again, buying Roper. Roper would eventually expand to become a household word in Kankakee. Everyone knew someone who worked at Roper. In 1982, the plant closed, with work relocated to Georgia. The departure of jobs was then a substantial blow to the Kankakee economy.

The Florence Stove car is the 15th in the series. There were 200 made and Jim Schwade, curator of the Kankakee Railroad Museum, reports that half have already been sold.

The car can be bought in kit form for $30. You can assemble it yourself if you have steady hands, a bit of glue and both patience and an attention to detail. The easier mode is to buy it already assembled. Club members do the work and the built car will cost you $35.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and is staffed by volunteers, but Schwade advises not waiting until Christmas Eve. Saturday, Dec. 23, is likely the last day to day if you are looking for a gift for a model railroader or even for a collector of local history.

This year’s car was also featured in Model Railroader magazine, so a bit of Kankakee history has been spread across the country.

Two of the previous cars are also still available. They are a red hopper for Lehigh Stone and a grey boxcar for the Kankakee Daily Journal.

Other past cars, like Bear Brand Hosiery, Meadow Gold Dairy and Radeke Beer, among others, are sold out.

Open since 2000, the museum is located on the north end of the Kankakee Train Depot. The museum is free, but a $2 donation for adults is encouraged. The $2 gets you a tour of the model train layouts, a streamlined passenger car, a Union Pacific caboose and a purpose-built facility that holds a historic Kankakee Trolley.

The model train part of the museum has three operating layouts. Each has touches of local history. Proceeds from the sales of the model train cars help keep the layouts going and improving.

The O-Scale layout (the size of Lionel trains), has an Illinois Central train and a maroon Kankakee trolley. The HO layout (half of O) is the most popular size for model train enthusiasts. That layout has a Radeke beer sign from Kankakee’s past. There are also models of the downtown Kankakee Paramount Theatre and Entrance Avenue Kankakee Fire Station. N Scale, an even smaller scale, has a scratch-built model of the Shapiro Developmental Center.

<strong>RAILROAD HISTORY</strong>

The room also has many touches of railroad history, including the schedule board from the now-gone Big Four Railroad Station, which sat in north Kankakee. The board shows the last trip of the James Whitcomb Riley train.

Other historic items include collections of railroad schedules and passes, and a gleaming collection of railroad china, cups, plates and saucers that were once used in dining cars.

The accompanying passenger car has been restored and holds more railroad memorabilia. Half of it has been reconfigured into a dining car. A display explains the Harvey House restaurants, which served railroad depots in much the same way that Howard Johnson eateries served early highways. There is a poster for the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago.

The highlight, though, is likely the Kankakee Trolley, which Schwade says is now 98% restored. There is a working fare box at the front and motorman controls.

Schwade says volunteers Ron Hartman and Art Suprenant have done a tremendous amount of work in the last six months. In that time they have rebuilt the front and rear interior panels. Ron Hartman redid the roller display of trolley destinations. Hartman and Suprenant also rebuilt the trolley headlight. The motorman now has a clearer view of the track ahead.

Suprenant and Hartman repaired the control panel, put in a seat for the driver and built and installed new stairs and railing.

The trolley contains historic ads of both national and local vintage. The building has a great display of old trolley photos. There is a velocipede, a human-powered device that allowed a track inspector to “row” their way down the rails.