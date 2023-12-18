Community Calendar: Dec. 18-23

<strong>Dec. 18</strong>

<strong>The Gift of Music</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. at On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee, enjoy a night of music-related trivia.

<strong>Dec. 20</strong>

<strong>Good Shepherd Manor’s Christmas Program</strong>

At 1 p.m. inside the chapel at Good Shepherd Manor, 4129 N. State Route 1-17, Momence, the residents of Good Shepherd Manor will perform in the annual Christmas program.

<strong>Dec. 21</strong>

<strong>Bingo for a Cause</strong>

From 7-9 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, play games of bingo to benefit Pembroke School District. Prizes will be available throughout the games.

<strong>Dec. 23</strong>

<strong>Meet Santa at River Rock Pub</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, Santa will be on site for photos with kids. The photos will be by Peaches Photo Booth at a cost of $5. From noon to 2 p.m. will be seasonal music with the Champagne Experience.

<strong>Jan. 15</strong>

<strong>Interfaith Prayer Breakfast</strong>

The deadline to purchase tickets for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Foundation event is Wednesday.

The annual Martin Luther King Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, which happens in conjunction with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is set for Jan. 15.

The event begins at 8 a.m. on the grounds of Olivet Nazarene University, Chalfant Hall, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

Tickets are $28 per person, or $224 for a table of eight. No tickets will be available at the door.

Call Foundation President Dr. Patricia Polk at 815-685-9220 to purchase ticket(s) or for any questions.

To secure a seat, call on or before Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Because of the continued support of the community with events such as this, the Foundation was able to provide 16 scholarships to students in Kankakee County.