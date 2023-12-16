REEL TALK: 'Wonka' doesn't hold a candle to predecessors

Roald Dahl’s belovedly bizarre tale of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” from 1964 has been recreated more than once; Mel Stuart’s version starring Gene Wilder in 1971 and Tim Burton’s starring Johnny Depp in 2005 are still quite memorable. So why, oh why, create yet another iteration? I do not know. I truly do not know.

Paul King, who gave us “Paddington” and “Paddington 2,” directs this newest film, “Wonka,” starring Timothée Chalamet as Willy, the chocolate maker. It’s an ambitious endeavor as it takes us into Willy’s world before he was successful; a mere poor young man battling the chocolatier thugs who are imitated by his skills.

Unfortunately, no matter how star-studded the cast is — Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Hugh Grant — the burden falls onto the main star and the script, neither of which hold a candle to its predecessors.

The story introduces us to Wonka, a band of misfits and an orphan named Noodle (Calah Lane). Together they attempt to “change the world,” but the powers that be will have nothing to do with his magical confections that even “the poor” can afford.

Of course, they fight against the crushing glass ceiling containing their dreams, boldly and beautifully, until they find success and happiness. While the journey is a colorful one filled with crazy, over-the-top characters, the story falls flat, like a cookie with no baking powder. Oh, and did I mention this is a musical? It is … and the musical numbers seem to be inserted just to prolong the agony, I mean, the running time.

Chalamet is a talented actor whose roles in “Call Me By Your Name” (2017), “Beautiful Boy” (2018) and “Bones and All” (2022) all showcase his deeply dramatic skills and while he gingerly puts his toes of the comedic waters with “Don’t Look Up” (2021) and “The French Dispatch” (2021), he just doesn’t have the range to carry an entire film meant to make us laugh and gaze with wonder and awe the way that Wilder or Depp did in the same role.

It’s painfully effortful as he struggles to sing, dance <em>and</em> hit the right comic notes. The facial expressions, timing and body language to deliver such a performance just aren’t there. And Chalamet is the core of the entire story which is quite hollow as you take a bite and then another — it’s completely dissatisfying.

Of course, Key, Colman and Atkinson add their signature style of humor, but they just aren’t on screen enough and there’s a feeling of reservedness with their performances. Perhaps King’s direction reeled them in too tightly. Grant as the Oompa Loompa was fun and Hawkins shines in anything she does, but alas, by the time they show up on screen, I was already checked out of the story.

The saving grace of the film is Lane’s performance as Noodle. Her timing, reactions, voice and understanding of her character is far superior to Chalamet’s misguided performance.

“Wonka” is a bitter bite into the magical world of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory that may entertain the younger ones with its flash and visual awe, but we adults will find ourselves getting up for more milk chocolate concessions to escape the boredom of the movie.

Reel Talk rating: 1½ stars

“Wonka” is now playing in theaters.