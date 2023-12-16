Pet of the Weekend: Dec. 16, 2023

<strong>Name:</strong> Roscoe

<strong>Age:</strong> 3

<strong>My People and Place of Residence:</strong> Lucy Boerema, of South Wilmington.

<strong>A Little Bit About Me:</strong> Oh, Roscoe is very smart and he has a lot of energy. He plays all the time, he likes to sunbathe and he also likes to give his little brother a hard time.

<strong>Favorite Treat:</strong> Milkbones.

<strong>If I Could Speak, I Would Say:</strong> Roscoe likes to give hugs and kisses so I’m sure he’d probably say, ‘I love you’ or ‘Let’s go for a ride.’