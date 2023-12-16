New on the bookshelf: Dec. 16, 2023

<strong>‘Absolution’ examines American women in Vietnam War</strong>

Alice McDermott’s peerless meditations on domesticity enliven her latest work, “Absolution,” as narrator Patricia Kelly juxtaposes the “glorious first months” of her marriage with its eventual complications.

Patricia and husband Peter move from Virginia to Saigon in 1963 so Peter can act as an adviser there. Patricia repeatedly describes her identity, at the time, as her husband’s “helpmeet.” “Peter’s story,” she says, “was my own.” But McDermott makes it clear from the outset that this is the story of the women.

The storytelling emerges in letters between the characters. The epistolary form allows McDermott to showcase the distinctive voices of her characters. Patricia, the primary narrator, is gently ruminative, attentive to the fine details of her early 20s: her first quiche; her first Manhattan; her friendship with Charlene, a charismatic blend of bully and benefactor. Patricia’s correspondent, Rainey, is Charlene’s daughter. A generation younger, Rainey has a less gauzy view; there is more matter-of-factness, less romance, in her letters.

McDermott, who can easily build dramatic urgency out of even the most mundane tasks, evokes an eerie sense of instability and future implosion as soon as Charlene and Patricia meet.

The question of how to help others is at the foundation of this unsentimental novel.

— Jackie Thomas-Kennedy, Star Tribune

<strong>No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency detects again</strong>

“I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” is the name of an album by the late Sinéad O’Connor but also an idea expressed in several ways by characters in “From a Far and Lovely Country.”

O’Connor’s appreciate-your-life sentiment could work as the title for almost all 24 of Alexander McCall Smith’s books about the No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, featuring Precious Ramotswe, a contented Botswanan whose neighbors hire her to help solve everyday problems from errant spouses to troublesome employees.

There are no murders in Smith’s books, which are less about crime-solving than figuring out how to be a happy, decent person. In “Far and Lovely Country,” that involves a dress that doesn’t fit, a vice principal who loses his job and Violet Sephoto, the amoral nemesis of Ramotswe’s brash assistant, Grace Makutsi.

The comfy-coziness of this series is a huge part of its appeal; Ramotswe, who taught herself to be a detective using a manual, wouldn’t know what to do with a major crime and neither would we. Still, Smith consistently finds ways to move the books forward and keep them fresh. Here, that means an increased role for Ramotswe’s apprentice Charlie and some huge errors on the part of the agency.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Immigrant learns to ‘Pay as You Go’</strong>

Slide, the singly named protagonist and narrator of Eskor David Johnson’s “Pay as You Go,” launches into an amusing litany of complaints about his crummy apartment in this strange, beguiling debut novel.

“The toilet isn’t flushing properly … sometimes at night, pieces of paint are landing in my mouth and I wake up choking … the windows are dusty and they don’t look out onto anything … the microwave never heats up my food … the stairway smells … and why is the TV remote always dead?”

An immigrant newcomer to the fictional megacity of Polis, Slide has marginal employment as an apprentice to two bullying barbers and a tiny room in an apartment with two oddball roommates. Slide’s attempts to improve his standing — find his own apartment, his own shop, maybe a girlfriend — drive this book, which stays entertaining, clever and mysterious throughout its 500 pages.

A big talker and frequent whiner who speaks in a humorously stilted jumble of clichés and exaggeration, Slide’s hapless struggles give “Pay as You Go” a comic vigor even as his journey heads into dark places. This feels like a shorter book, packed with lively characters, colorful scenes, plot twists and action sequences that justify its title page description: “A Fable.”

— Patrick Condon, Star Tribune