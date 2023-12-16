Martin Luther King Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for Jan. 15

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The children's event with the MLK Foundation has been moved to February. </strong></em>

The annual Martin Luther King Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, which happens in conjunction with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is set for Jan. 15.

The event begins at 8 a.m. on the grounds of Olivet Nazarene University, Chalfant Hall, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

Tickets are $28 per person, or $224 for a table of eight. No tickets will be available at the door.

Call Foundation President Dr. Patricia Polk at 815-685-9220 to purchase ticket(s) or for any questions.

To secure a seat, call on or before Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Because of the continued support of the community with events such as this, the Foundation was able to provide 16 scholarships to students in Kankakee County.

<strong>OTHER FOUNDATION EVENTS</strong>

The MLK Jr. Memorial Foundation committee is in the process of planning its annual upcoming events, which includes the Souvenir Program Book.

Events include:

• A free children celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 13 at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

• A gospel concert at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee.

• The Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Chalfant Hall; followed by the 10 a.m. Ecumenical Service at the College Church where the speaker will be Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes of Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion.

Ads are available in the Souvenir Program Book and the deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 20. For a full page ad in black and white, the cost is $150; for a full page ad in color, $200; for the inside back, inside front and/or back cover in color is $225.

Make all check payable to: The Dr. MLK Jr., Memorial Foundation. Adcraft Printers will be printing the Souvenir Program Book.

The Foundation is a 501 C3 nonprofit organization. All proceeds go toward scholarships and cultural trips that include partnering with other community group.

Committee members are: Dr. Patricia Polk, president; Dr. Cynthia Taylor; Mike O’Brien; Lori Gadbois; Carol Webber; Gloria Kennedy.