Library Life: Week of Dec. 24, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Let’s Play Word Winder: At 1 p.m. Thursday, ages 7-12 are invited for a fun word game to explore language. Register online.

• Fresh Fridays Book Club: At 2 p.m. Friday, meet at Utopia Shakes & Teas in Bourbonnais to discuss “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci. There will be special discounted drinks inspired by the book.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Noon Year: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, kids can celebrate the new year with a balloon drop at noon. For ages 2-5. There will be snacks, stories and games.

• Blood Pressure Checks: From 9-11 a.m. Thursday, drop into the library for a free blood pressure check from a medical professional.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• The library will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the holiday.

• Hours for the week are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Blood Drive: There will be a blood drive from 1:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Teen’s New Year Celebration: Teens can gather from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday to celebrate the new year early.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Tech Help: From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, stop by with any tech questions related to smartphones or tablets.

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, read a story or two with Mr. William followed by a related craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Pen to Paper: The writing group meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Lost Manuscript” by Mollie Rushmeyer; “A Louisiana Christmas to Remember” by Betty St. Amant; “The Secret Beneath” by Kimberly Woodhouse.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544