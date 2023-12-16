Library Life: Week of Dec. 17, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Nutcracker at Home: Watch “The Nutcracker” recording from the Royal Opera House online. Register for the link to view Dec. 16-17.

• Cozy & Bright: At 3 p.m. Thursday, teens in grades seventh through 12th can join for cocoa, popcorn and a caramel apple bar as well as a moon and sun craft and games. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m., adults can meet to share and critique work.

• Family Market: From 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, drive-thru and pick up free groceries for households with kids and teens (18 or under). First come, first serve.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Book Exchange: From 4-7 p.m. Monday, all ages can bring a new or gently used (unwrapped) book and pick up a new one. Treats and cocoa provided.

• Coloring Contest: The coloring contest ends this week. Winners will be contacted by phone.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Cocoa and Crafts: Drop in between 2:30-6:30 p.m. Friday for cocoa and crafts. All are welcome.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Lego Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

• Trivia Night: Meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Play-Doh Playdates: At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, ages 2-6 can join Miss Sarah for Play-Doh fun. Registration required.

• Preschool Craft Corner: At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, preschoolers can make seasonal crafts. Registration required for each child.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

<em>•</em> Pick of the Week: “Mrs. Miracle” by Debbie Macomber.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• SNAP Assistance: From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, the Northern Illinois Food Bank will be on site for help with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, adults can create a Santa wall hanging using a pizza pan.

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, join Mr. William for a picture book or two and a related craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: Play games of bingo between 3-4 p.m. Monday.

• STEAM Club: Kids can meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to explore STEAM topics.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Pembroke Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Mystery Club: Grab a new read at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Wyoming Proud” by Diana Palmer; “Exchange” by John Grisham; “Judgment Prey” by John Sandford.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544