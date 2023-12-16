Haas receives Illinois Osteopathic Medical Society’s 2023 Legislator of the Year Award

On Dec. 8, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, received the Illinois Osteopathic Medical Society’s 2023 Legislator of the Year Award.

“It is an honor to receive the Legislator of the Year Award from this organization,” said Haas. “The Illinois Osteopathic Medical Society does incredible work in advocating for Osteopathic Physicians and their patients. As a licensed clinical social worker, I appreciate the dedication of Osteopathic Physicians to treat the whole patient. Their holistic approach to healing often overlaps with the work I do in the mental healthcare field on a daily basis.”

The Illinois Osteopathic Medical Society was founded in 1903 and has since been advocating for Osteopathic Physicians (DOs) and their patients. Osteopathic Physicians utilize a holistic approach to healing that incorporates the body and mind.

“Thank you to the Illinois Osteopathic Medical Society for honoring me with this award. I look forward to continuing our partnership as we work to improve the Illinois healthcare system for both workers and patients.”

Haas also recently was recognized with the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association of Illinois 2023 Legislator of the Year Award.