First-ever holiday feast by RVSRA nets large turnout

A holiday feast brought over 80 friends together at the River Valley Special Recreation Association on Dec. 7.

The first-ever event was hosted by the River Valley Special Recreation Association Club. In attendance was Kankakee High School, Manteno High School and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Transition programs.

“The goal was to get transition students familiar with RVSRA and our programs/participants,” said RVSRA Program Coordinator for Athletics and Teens Emily Ramirez.

RVSRA — which offers programming for individuals with special needs — hosts an array of activities and provides learning opportunities for participants. The organization is at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.rivervalleysra.com" target="_blank">rivervalleysra.com</a>.