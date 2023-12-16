A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Last-minute thoughtfulness

I’ve been told my whole life that time goes faster as you get older and boy am I feeling it with each passing year.

How in the world is it already nearly Christmas?

I feel like I just had my red, white and blue on for the Fourth of July and yet here we are — decking the halls and hanging the stockings with care.

Though I was fairly proactive this year in getting my shopping done early, I’ve certainly been in the boat of needing a last-minute gift (or five). With the busyness of everyday life, I’m sure many are scrambling to finish their gift list.

Here are a few ideas that don’t require waiting on last-minute shipping and will, hopefully, bring a smile to the recipient’s face.

<strong>• Togetherness:</strong> One of my favorite gifts to give (and receive) is a day together. Planning a day of lunch and nails with your sister, or taking your child for a meal and a movie, can be a great way to create lasting memories. And, isn’t that what the holiday season is all about?

<strong>• Make a playlist:</strong> This is a great gift because it hits so many important criteria; it’s thoughtful, low-to-no cost and it lasts throughout the year and beyond. If you have a parent who may not be tech savvy enough to stream music, make them a curated playlist on YouTube of some of their favorite songs along with songs you think they’d like. If your partner is a music lover, create a Spotify playlist for them of all the songs that make you think of them.

<strong>• DIY gifts:</strong> Hitting up the kitchen and seeing what supplies you have can never be underestimated when it comes to gift giving. Creating a sugar scrub for those who are into skincare and self-care is the perfect gift. Throwing together a goodie bag of (unopened) snacks, candies and tea bags can be a great ‘thank-you’ gift for your mail delivery person or next-door neighbor.

<strong>• Dinner party:</strong> Much like the first tip, inviting a few friends or family members over for a dinner party and game night could be a lovely gift. It says both “I want to spend time with you” and “I want to give you the best gift of all, which is food.” Going back to the goodie bag idea, you can have a curated bag for each attendee as a parting gift to cap off the evening.

No matter what you decide, it’s the thought that counts.