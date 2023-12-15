Bourbonnais author Cadle releases new true crime book on Colorado murders

After finding success with her bestselling true crime book on Christopher Watts — not only with her ability to write but also with reader interest — Bourbonnais resident Cheryln Cadle has just released a follow-up book on the 2018 triple homicide that rocked Colorado.

The new book, “The Many Faces of Christopher Watts,” deals with the different theories people have come up with in the last five years.

“Yet his story is the truth,” Cadle said.

After news initially broke of the 2018 story, Cadle was struck by the Colorado tragedy in which Christopher Watts murdered his pregnant wife and their two young daughters. Upon hearing this news, Cadle was compelled to reach out to the incarcerated Watts to write his story.

This became “Letters from Christopher: The Tragic Confessions of the Watts Family Murders,” which was Cadle’s first book and has since allowed her to pen several others.

Her latest title is the first to be published under Cadle’s own label, CC Press. The book includes updated interviews with Watts — who is currently in Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin after being sentenced to three consecutive and two concurrent life sentences for the murders of Shanann, Bella and Celeste, plus an additional 48 years for unlawful termination of a pregnancy and 36 years for tampering with their corpses — as well as updates on his current girlfriend.

She started working on this latest release just before releasing her last book, “Suffer the Little Children: Into the Hands of Evil,” in March.

“I worked on this for a year and a half,” she said of the updated Watts story. “[I’ve been] gathering all of the information and updates from him and what’s going on with his life.”

The book is now available through retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.